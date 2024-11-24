Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,124,000 after purchasing an additional 191,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $238.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day moving average is $214.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $177.20 and a twelve month high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

