Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 816 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 70,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $17,216,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,178,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,511,348.95. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 838,770 shares of company stock valued at $206,273,864 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.87.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $245.30 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.00 and a 12-month high of $262.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

