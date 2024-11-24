Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,773 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,324,000. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 661,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,147,000 after purchasing an additional 439,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

