Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MXL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna downgraded MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

NASDAQ:MXL opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 57.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,634.80. This trade represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,779,000 after acquiring an additional 667,550 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 33.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 80,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

