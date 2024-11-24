Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 81 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $182.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

