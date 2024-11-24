Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 75,627 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 305.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,982,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,612,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,146,000 after purchasing an additional 705,436 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 126.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,249,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after purchasing an additional 698,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 204.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 893,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 600,651 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

