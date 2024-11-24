Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.85 and a one year high of $183.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

