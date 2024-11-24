Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 10.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $40,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,257,000 after acquiring an additional 328,266 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,954,000 after purchasing an additional 291,976 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,377,000 after buying an additional 316,909 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,540,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,939,000 after buying an additional 128,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

