Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $44,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $224.41 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.73 and a twelve month high of $226.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

