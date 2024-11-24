W Bryan Hill Sells 110,250 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 110,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $4,257,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $18,205,583.86. The trade was a 18.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $3,631,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $1,716,884.74.

On Thursday, September 5th, W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $566,629.83.

On Tuesday, August 27th, W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $2,317,496.74.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $40.69 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 6,300.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

