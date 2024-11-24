Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $36.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

