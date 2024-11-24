Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $397.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.01 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $191.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,968. This trade represents a 20.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,233,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

