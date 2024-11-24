Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $453,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 335.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

