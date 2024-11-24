Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 9669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.45 ($0.07).

Volta Finance Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.25.

Volta Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

In related news, insider Joanne Peacegood bought 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £4,895 ($6,136.39). Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

