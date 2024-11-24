Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Aegis downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.78 and a beta of 0.79. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $44.48.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $665.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

