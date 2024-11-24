Virpax Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements and Makes Key Appointments

Berwyn, PA – November 22, 2024 – Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) announced in an 8-K SEC Filing its recent developments, including regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements and making significant appointments within the company.

On November 19, 2024, Virpax Pharmaceuticals received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC regarding non-compliance with independent director and Audit Committee requirements due to the resignation of Dr. Eric Floyd from the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. In response, the company appointed Ms. Esha Randhawa as an independent director and member of the Audit Committee, allowing them to meet Nasdaq’s requirements.

Additionally, on the same day, the company entered into an Independent Contractor Agreement with Jatinder Dhaliwal, the CEO and a board member. The agreement outlines Mr. Dhaliwal’s responsibilities, including providing strategic leadership, overseeing drug development programs, achieving regulatory milestones, and other duties consistent with his role.

Mr. Dhaliwal, with a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is expected to play a pivotal role in driving the company’s strategic objectives forward. The Agreement entails an annual fee, milestone-based incentive payments, and includes confidentiality clauses and severance payment terms.

Furthermore, Ms. Esha Randhawa was appointed as an independent director, bringing her expertise in pharmaceutical sciences and entrepreneurship to the company. With a background in pharmaceutical sciences and business operations, Ms. Randhawa adds a unique perspective to the Board and reinforces Virpax’s commitment to advancing its mission.

Virpax also issued press releases detailing positive results for the Swine Model Dose Range Finding Study for Probudur™ and an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the developmental extension of NES100 towards IND for acute and chronic non-cancer pain alternatives.

These recent developments showcase Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ dedication to compliance, strategic leadership appointments, and advancements in drug development programs, further positioning the company in its pursuit of non-addictive pain management solutions.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

