Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Viasat has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $29.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 122,472 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Viasat by 28.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,419,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,766,000 after buying an additional 969,942 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viasat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,083,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

