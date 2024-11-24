Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s 10th Largest Position

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up 1.6% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $359,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $331,091,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,189,000 after buying an additional 451,830 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,185 shares of company stock worth $10,074,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

NYSE VRT opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.20. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $145.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

