Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 278805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.