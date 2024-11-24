Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.47 and a 52 week high of $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

