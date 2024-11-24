Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $35,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.