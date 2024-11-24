Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 395,436 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $547.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $416.57 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

