Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Holdings Boosted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $45,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $103.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

