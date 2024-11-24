Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 862,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,031 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $84,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,915,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

