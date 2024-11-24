Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $404.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $294.34 and a 12 month high of $410.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

