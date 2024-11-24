Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,834 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.