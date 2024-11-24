Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,967,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,756,000 after purchasing an additional 211,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VIG stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $162.98 and a 52 week high of $203.80. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.