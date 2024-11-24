Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49). 398,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 202,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.50).

Van Elle Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.44.

About Van Elle

(Get Free Report)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a geotechnical and ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers ground investigation solutions, including cable percussion and rotary drilling, dynamic sampling and probing, and engineering data and reporting; static load, dynamic, and pile integrity testing services; geotechnical engineering solutions, such as compaction, and drilling and bulk infill grouting; and slope stabilization solutions comprising retaining structures, ground anchors, soil nails, and rock bolts and netting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.