United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Holdings Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 339.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

