Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,443 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,169,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,273,000 after acquiring an additional 194,165 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 981.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,216 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

