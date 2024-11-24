UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $40.17. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

UniCredit Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.