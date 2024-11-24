UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $40.17. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.
UniCredit Stock Down 3.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.
UniCredit Company Profile
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.