U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $20,188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 564,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.9% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 314,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 133,498 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

