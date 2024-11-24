Truepoint Inc. Sells 447 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 149,486 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $99.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

