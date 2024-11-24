Truepoint Inc. Sells 309 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,434,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,567,000 after acquiring an additional 304,598 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 515,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 97,751 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 212,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

