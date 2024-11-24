Truepoint Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,437,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned about 3.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $124,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,184,000 after purchasing an additional 493,339 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,618,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,718,000 after purchasing an additional 166,521 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,379,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,973,000 after purchasing an additional 175,855 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,543,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,279,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,957 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

