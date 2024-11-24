Truepoint Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,525 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $22.74 on Friday.

Shares of SCHH opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

