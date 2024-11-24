Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.18. 24,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 4,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.
Trisura Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60.
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
