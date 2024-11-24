Towercrest Capital Management Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 572,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,478 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,173,000 after buying an additional 296,017 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after buying an additional 906,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,503,000 after buying an additional 397,088 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

