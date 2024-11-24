TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41,564 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 675,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 588,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TTE opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $58.46 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.