Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Trimmed by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,937 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Toll Brothers worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,067,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 431,160 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,614,000 after acquiring an additional 229,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.5% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,983,000 after acquiring an additional 148,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $157.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $3,826,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,361,265.10. The trade was a 7.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 60.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,673 shares of company stock valued at $19,684,387 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

