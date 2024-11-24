The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $262.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.00. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $175.88 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

