The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,643 shares during the quarter. Lovesac accounts for approximately 0.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lovesac worth $27,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lovesac by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LOVE. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Lovesac from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,200.78. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lovesac Price Performance

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.09 million, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $156.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.01 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Stories

