The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,626 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $66,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,244. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

