The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $203.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $134.17 and a 52 week high of $205.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

