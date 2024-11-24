Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 133.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.1% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,968 shares of company stock worth $3,126,464 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

