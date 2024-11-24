Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sells $327,075.56 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762,226 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,571,000 after purchasing an additional 291,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after buying an additional 1,031,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

