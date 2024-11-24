Takkt (ETR:TTK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €8.28 ($8.63) and last traded at €8.35 ($8.70), with a volume of 13485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.37 ($8.72).

Takkt Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $541.00 million, a P/E ratio of 104.38, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

