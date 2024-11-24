T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Cut by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 117,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 21,487 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 144.6% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,456 shares of company stock valued at $73,405,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $238.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.96 and a twelve month high of $242.43. The stock has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

