Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking Dividend Announcement

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,177.15 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,079.50 and a 52 week high of $5,216.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,482.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,041.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,785.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

