Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $53,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWF stock opened at $394.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.46 and a 200-day moving average of $365.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $287.27 and a 12 month high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

